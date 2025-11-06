ADIPEC 2025: Petronas, Pertamina confirm collaboration in NSO PSC offshore Sumatra

Petronas subsidiary Vestigo Petroleum has signed a Key Principles Agreement (KPA) with PT Pertamina Hulu Energi for the North Sumatra Offshore (NSO) block in western Indonesia.

Under the arrangement, the two parties formalised their intentions and guiding principles for collaborating in areas of interest covered by the NSO Production Sharing Contract (PSC).

It follows their Memorandum of Understanding in March 2025 to investigate partnership opportunities in upstream oil and gas.

PT Pertamina Hulu Energi North Sumatra Offshore is responsible for managing the NSO block under the PSC, which is valid through 2038.

Petronas formed Vestigo as a special purpose vehicle for the development and production of marginal oil and gas fields. Vestigo has delivered redevelopments and production enhancements across multiple fields offshore Malaysia, the company adds.

PETRONAS EVP and CEO of Upstream Mohd Jukris Abdul Wahab and PT Pertamina Hulu Energi CEO Awang Lazuardi were at the signing ceremony at the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference that took place this week in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

