Offshore Vietnam roundup: First oil, rig revamp and logistics digitization

Vietnam’s offshore energy sector is gaining momentum with first oil from the KNT-KNTN field, the relaunch of PV Drilling’s upgraded jackup rig, and a new logistics contract aimed at streamlining operations for the Block B gas project.

First oil flows from KNT-KNTN Field

First oil has flowed from Vietsovpetro’s Kinh Ngu Trang - Kinh Ngu Trang Nam (KNT-KNTN) field development in Block 09-2/09 offshore southern Vietnam, according to an Aug. 18 news release by Petrovietnam.

Vietsovpetro is a joint venture between Vietnamese state oil and gas company Petrovietnam and Russia’s JSC Zarubehneft.

PV Drilling restarts and upgrades jackup rig

Vietnam’s deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son attended ceremonies marking first oil from KNT-KNTN and the launch of the revamped jackup rig PV Drilling VIII (PVD8), the eighth rig in PV Drilling’s fleet, according to a separate Aug. 18 report by Petrovietnam.

PVD8 was originally built in Singapore in 2007 based on the KFELS Class B Mode V design. It can operate in water depths of up to 400 ft and a maximum drilling depth of 30,000 ft.

PV Drilling’s restart operation for the rig has been conducted in two main phases:

Phase 1 involved repairs and a partial reactivation in Labuan (Malaysia) from the end of December 2024, followed by a tow to Vietnam in February this year; and

Phase 2 involved an upgrade and full restart of the rig in Vung Tau, including testing, acceptance and readiness for operation.

In parallel, the company has implemented a program to upgrade the PVD8 to be in line with the new generation of jackups constructed since 2016 in terms of its technologies. Vietsovpetro expects to start deploying the rig at Block 09-2/09 from the end of this month.

According to PV Drilling general director Nguyen Xuan Cuong, this is the first jackup restart/upgrade program performed entirely in Vietnam, using domestic engineers and project management team.

Kabal inks logistics contract for work offshore Vietnam

Norwegian logistics software developer Kabal reported Aug. 20 that it has won a contract to help Phu Quoc Petroleum Operating Co. (PQPOC) optimize its offshore logistics.

PQPOC, which operates the Vietnam Block B offshore gas project, will use Kabal’s logistics management service to digitize its forthcoming development drilling operations.

The company hopes this will improve safety and operational efficiency, while also reducing the project’s environmental impact through managed movement of personnel, cargo and vessels.

Kabal’s other clients include ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, bp, TotalEnergies, Petronas, Equinor, Repsol and ADNOC. It has financial backing from investor Insight Partners.