Namibia approves TotalEnergies’ takeover of Mopane operatorship

Namibia’s Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy has approved TotalEnergies’ asset swap with Portugal’s Galp Energia, giving TotalEnergies operatorship of both the Venus and Mopane oil discoveries in the Orange Basin.

The move, which is expected to enable a coordinated single-hub development strategy by TotalEnergies, was reported by Businessfront.com, a Nigerian-based African business media and information platform.

The transaction was first announced in principle last December, and was cleared by the ministry in the week ending mid-July 2026. It is expected to close within days pending final administrative steps.

TotalEnergies will acquire a 40% operated interest in Petroleum Exploration Licence (PEL) 83, which holds the giant Mopane discovery, while Galp takes a 10% stake in PEL 56 (home to Venus) and a 9.39% interest in PEL 91. Post-deal ownership positions TotalEnergies as operator across the key licenses, partnered with Galp, QatarEnergy, NAMCOR, Impact Oil & Gas, and Custos.

Company executives have framed the consolidation as the foundation for a sustainable multi-FPSO production hub. “We want to establish a sustainable multi-FPSO hub in Namibia to maximize synergies for the benefit of all stakeholders,” TotalEnergies executive Arnaud Le Foll has said, pointing to shared logistics, infrastructure, and operational efficiencies across the neighboring deepwater fields.

Combined discovered resources in the Venus and Mopane areas are estimated at around 1.5 billion barrels, with further prospects under evaluation.

Venus, in Block 2913B (PEL 56) in water depths of roughly 3,000 meters, is the more advanced project. TotalEnergies and partners have completed front-end engineering and design for a large-scale subsea development tied back to an FPSO with planned capacity of about 150,000 barrels per day, targeting recovery of around 750 million barrels in phase 1. First oil is eyed for around 2030, subject to a final investment decision.