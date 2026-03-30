Chevron, NOC to evaluate offshore Libya exploration block as SLB restructures local operations

National Oil Co. (NOC) and Chevron have signed a memorandum of understanding to perform technical studies of offshore Block NC146 in the Libyan sector of the Mediterranean Sea.

NOC Chairman Masoud Suleman said geological indicators suggest this unexplored area offers potential for significant discoveries and that partnering with Chevron would provide access to deployment of advanced technology and best practices in offshore exploration.

In other local news, SLB has decided to separate its operations in the country from its North Africa division, forming an independent operating entity named LIG.

This will report directly to Middle East and North Africa regional management.

Restructuring, SLB believes, should lead to improved responsiveness to NOC’s goals of boosting production output and encouraging competitiveness in its oil and gas sector.