Quiluma field delivers first gas to Soyo complex onshore Angola

Azule Energy has begun supplying gas from the shallow-water Quiluma Field offshore Angola to the onshore gas complex in Soyo, on behalf of the New Gas Consortium (NGC). The gas is treated as is then delivered to the Angola LNG plant for export.

The initial export rate of 150 MMcf/d should climb to 330 MMcf/d by the end of this year.

The newly built treatment plant at Soyo can accommodate production of 400 MMcf/d and 20,000 bbl/d of condensates.

Quiluma’s platform, featuring a 2,500-t jacket supporting a 2,700-t topsides, was the largest offshore structure built to date in Ambriz, Angola.

It is the first development of a non-associated gas field offshore Angola.

Other partners in NGC are TotalEnergies, Cabinda Gulf Oil Co. and Sonangol E&P.