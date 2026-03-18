Quiluma field delivers first gas to Soyo complex onshore Angola

The project, operated by Azule Energy, is the country’s first dedicated non-associated offshore gas development.
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March 18, 2026
Courtesy bp
Quiluma platform at night

Initial production from the Quiluma Field is expected to be 150 MMscf/d and ramp up to 330 MMscf/d by year-end 2026, bp reported.

Azule Energy has begun supplying gas from the shallow-water Quiluma Field offshore Angola to the onshore gas complex in Soyo, on behalf of the New Gas Consortium (NGC). The gas is treated as is then delivered to the Angola LNG plant for export.

The initial export rate of 150 MMcf/d should climb to 330 MMcf/d by the end of this year.

The newly built treatment plant at Soyo can accommodate production of 400 MMcf/d and 20,000 bbl/d of condensates.

Quiluma’s platform, featuring a 2,500-t jacket supporting a 2,700-t topsides, was the largest offshore structure built to date in Ambriz, Angola.

It is the first development of a non-associated gas field offshore Angola.

Other partners in NGC are TotalEnergies, Cabinda Gulf Oil Co. and Sonangol E&P.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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