Eni announces the start-up of Ndungu ‘full-field’ offshore Angola

Eni has announced the startup of the Ndungu “full-field” development project in the western area of Block 15/06 offshore Angola.

The project comprises seven production wells and four injection wells, with an expected production peak of 60,000 barrels of oil per day.

The attainment of Ndungu full field production, just six months after Agogo FPSO first oil, underscores the project’s “operational excellence,” says Eni, and “establishes a new standard in delivering deepwater oil and gas projects at record speed, while maintaining constant focus on safety.”

The Ndungu “full-field” project is part of the Agogo Integrated West Hub Project (IWH), a major deepwater oil development in Block 15/06 offshore Angola, operated by Azule Energy (a bp/Eni joint venture) to develop the Agogo and Ndungu fields. It achieved first oil in August 2025, utilizing the Agogo FPSO, a converted Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC).

The phased integration of Agogo IWH Project, with Ndungu full field producing first via N’goma FPSO and later via Agogo FPSO, will ensure sustained long-term production from Block 15/06 and contribute meaningfully to Angola’s national output, says Eni.

Together, Agogo and Ndungu expect to reach a peak output of approximately 175,000 barrels per day across the two fields.