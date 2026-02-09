Perenco’s Kombi 2 platform in place offshore Congo

The platform will host a new drilling campaign later this year.
Feb. 9, 2026
installation of the new Kombi 2 platform on the KLL field

Perenco Congo has installed the new Kombi 2 platform on the KLL Field, more than 20 years after the drilling of its last well.

Perenco Congo has installed the new Kombi 2 platform on the Kombi-Likalala-Libondo II (KLL II) Field offshore Republic of Congo.

The installation forms part of the $200 million-plus redevelopment of the field where the last well was drilled more than 20 years ago.

Kombi 2 is designed for improved water and effluent treatment as well as increased recovery of associated gas. Its two gas turbines generate 8 MW of electricity, enabling better energy autonomy for operations, Perenco said.

Commissioning of the new platform is due to start in March, followed by a six-well drilling campaign to raise production and optimize recovery from the field via facilities in compliance with modern standards.

