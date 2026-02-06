Azule Energy farm-out offshore Angola in doubt

An existing partner in blocks 14 and 14K is set to exercise its rights to the license interests that Azule Energy had agreed to transfer to the BW Energy and Maurel & Prom partnership.
Feb. 6, 2026
BW Energy and its partner Maurel & Prom have been notified that one of the existing joint venture partners in Block 14 and Block 14K has indicated its intention to exercise its pre-emption rights in relation to the transaction.

BW Energy and Maurel & Prom’s proposed farm-in two blocks offshore Angola looks to have fallen through, BW reported.

The two companies had reached an agreement to acquire partial stakes held by Azule Energy in the license.

However, an existing partner has indicated its intention to exercise its pre-emption rights in relation to the transfer.

Terms for the agreement will remain in place until Azule executes a new sale and purchase agreement with the other party.

BW Energy said it remains committed to establishing an upstream presence in Angola and will continues to assess opportunities elsewhere in the country and the wider West African region.

