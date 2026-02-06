TotalEnergies, Petrobras take majority stakes in offshore Namibia license

TotalEnergies will operate PEL104 in the Lüderitz Basin, with seller Eight Offshore Investments retaining a minority shareholding.
Feb. 6, 2026
Map: PEL104 offshore Namibia

Located in the Lüderitz Basin, PEL104 (striped yellow on the map) covers an area of about 11,000 sq km offshore Namibia. The solid yellow areas on the map represent licenses operated by TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies has signed an agreement to acquire 42.5% interests in the PEL104 exploration license in the Lüderitz Basin offshore Namibia.

The sellers are Eight Offshore Investments Holdings and Maravilla Oil & Gas.

Upon completion of the transaction, TotalEnergies will be operator, with the remaining partners being Petrobras (42.5%), state-owed NAMCOR (42.5%) and Eight (5%). 

The license covers an 11,000-sq-km area.

Recently, TotalEnergies strengthened its position in the Orange Basin, giving it operatorship of Galp’s giant Mopane discovery.

Petrobras said the farm-in represented a return for the company into exploration offshore Namibia.

