Azule Energy agrees to sell interests in blocks 14 and 14K offshore Angola

BW Energy jointly negotiated the acquisition of the 20% interests, which they hope to complete next year.
Related To: 
Dec. 15, 2025
2 min read
Courtesy Chevron Angola
Chevron's Lianzi Unitization Zone offshore Angola

Chevron is the operator of and holds a 31.3% interest in the Lianzi Unitization Zone, located in an area shared equally by Angola and the Republic of Congo. The Lianzi project is reflected in the production totals in Angola (Block 14) and in the Republic of Congo.  

BW Energy and Maurel & Prom have jointly agreed to acquire a 20% share in two blocks operated by Chevron offshore Angola.

The seller is Azule Energy, the joint venture in southwest Africa between bp and Eni.

Following completion of the transaction, which is anticipated next year, both BW Energy and Maurel & Prom would hold 10% interests in:

  • Block 14 and its nine producing deepwater fields; and
  • Block 14K, which contains a tieback to Block 14.

This woud also mark BW Energy's entry into E&P offshore Angola. The company operates the Kudu license to the south offshore Namibia, where it recently drilled the Kharas appraisal well.

“Firstly, we see clear upsides beyond the current production in Block 14. And, more importantly, we build a position for potential future operated development opportunities in the country. Angola is a mature hydrocarbon basin with an active M&A market and strong political support for the energy sector. We see attractive opportunities for BW Energy to apply our strategy of developing proven reserves and stranded assets through the reuse of existing energy infrastructure to unlock significant value over time.”

Carl Arnet, CEO, BW Energy

The license for Block 14, where production started in 1999, presently runs through 2038. Current overall production is about 40,000 bbl/d. BW Energy estimates its net share of reserves, assuming ratification of the deal by Angola’s authorities, at 9.3 MMbbl.

However, there are other identified opportunities to increase recoverable volumes. Abandonment and decommissioning costs are covered by existing conditions.

Azule Energy valued the transaction with the two companies at up to $310 million, including deferred contingent payments of up to $115 million.

Azule Energy CEO Joseph Murphy added that the sale was in line with the company’s strategy of focusing on its core assets in Angola. 

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

New uncrewed surface vessel to provide remote surveillance offshore Norway
Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production