PetroNor departs offshore The Gambia license

PetroNor E&P has outlined recent developments in its West African offshore portfolio, including its exit from The Gambia’s Block A4 license and progress on infill drilling operations offshore the Republic of Congo.

Exit from The Gambia license

PetroNor E&P is withdrawing from the exploration license for Block A4 offshore The Gambia, after the initial exploration expired in mid-November, according to a Dec. 2 company media release.

The company said it had held talks with the government on an extension to give it more time to bring in farm-in partners and enter the next license phase, with a commitment to drill an exploration well.

PetroNor had identified various commercial-size prospects in the block, which it said was on the same proven play trend as Woodside’s producing Sangomar oil field 30 km to the north, offshore Senegal.

Republic of Congo operations

Offshore Congo Brazzaville, the company is a partner to Perenco in three production license agreements, Tchibouela II, Tchendo II and Tchibeli-Litanzi II. These cover six oil fields in 80-100 m water depths, about 25 km from the coast of Pointe-Noire.

In PetroNor E&P's financial report released Sept. 30, the company said the next phase of infill drilling, comprising five wells, started in June on the Tchibouela East field using the Axima drilling rig.

Three wells have since been brought into production with the other two due to start up shortly.