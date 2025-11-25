TotalEnergies and Chevron vie for stake in Namibia field

TotalEnergies and Chevron have emerged as the leading contenders to acquire a 40% operating stake in Galp Energia’s Mopane oil discovery offshore Namibia, four industry sources familiar with the talks have told Reuters.

The Mopane field, estimated to hold at least 10 billion barrels of oil, has drawn intense interest from global energy majors eager to enter one of the world’s most promising new exploration frontiers. Namibia, which currently has no commercial oil production, is positioning itself to become a top 15 producer globally within the next decade.

Galp plans to select a partner by the end of the year, and a company spokesperson confirmed that negotiations were progressing “with a shortlist of preferred bidders strongly aligned with Mopane,” though names were not disclosed.

More than 12 oil companies including Exxon, Shell and Petrobras had expressed interest in the Mopane field, though Exxon withdrew in June and Petrobras said that it had been outbid by Total.