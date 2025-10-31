BW Energy sees hydrocarbon indications in Kharas well offshore Namibia

BW Energy has issued a further update on its Kharas-1 appraisal well offshore Namibia, which has reached TD after drilling multiple formations across the Kudu license.

The well was designed to penetrate various targets within a single borehole. Although this did not allow for optimization of sections in each formation, it did provide useful geological data, the company added.

Initial analysis has shown indications of the presence of hydrocarbons in several intervals and reservoir potential: this suggests a possible working petroleum. BW Energy highlighted the K1 interval, which may contain hydrocarbons wetter than dry gas.

There also appears to be a hydrocarbon migration front: wireline operations are assessing the reservoir quality, fluid type, and pressure characteristics.

The company said further appraisal drilling would be needed for more detailed evaluation of individual targets. Results from the wireline program will support planning for the next well location.

The semisubmersible Deepsea Mira spud Kharas-1 in mid-September 2025, northeast of BW Energy's 1.5 Tcf Kudu gas field.

According to Pancontinental Oil and Gas, operator of the offshore PEL 87 exploration license, Kharas-1 is understood to have been a combination exploration/appraisal well, targeting the Kudu reservoir and a deeper, updip equivalent of the Mopane reservoir system proven by Galp Energia earlier this year.