Bluewhale Offshore announces new contract for SSCV Blue Gretha

The SSCV will provide accommodation and heavy-lift services for the Bonga North project offshore Nigeria.
Oct. 21, 2025
2 min read
Courtesy Bluewhale Offshore via LinkedIn
Bluewhale Offshore has secured an accommodation and heavy-lift contract for the semisubmersible crane vessel (SSCV) Blue Gretha with an EPC contractor for the Bonga North project offshore Nigeria, according to the company's recent LinkedIn post.

The $5-billion project, which is being developed by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), was greenlighted last December. The FID called for a deepwater oil and gas field located off the coast of Nigeria to be developed as a subsea tieback to an existing FPSO unit.

The service contract includes a firm period of 15 months plus optional periods. The SSCV Blue Gretha, formerly known as Huadian Zhongji 01, is currently being refurbished and prepared at the CIMC Raffles Shipyard in Yantai, China. 

Bluewhale says that the SSCV Blue Gretha, measuring 81 meters in length and equipped with two 1,800MT Huisman cranes, can accommodate 618 personnel on board. The company also notes that the vessel offers a versatile solution for gangway connection and heavy-lift support, and has “proven performance across key energy sectors.” These include operations offshore Brazil for Petrobras from 2013-2017, and in China’s offshore wind sector, where the vessel played “a key role” in multiple coastal wind farm projects.

Last week, Bluewhale Offshore and OOS Group signed a memorandum of understanding, under which Bluewhale Offshore will hold a majority stake in OOS International. The The combination aims to highlight Bluewhale’s project delivery and asset operations with OOS Group’s ship management and crewing services. OOS International will be rebranded as BlueOOS.

