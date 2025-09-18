Offshore West Africa: TotalEnergies signs PSCs for four blocks off Liberia

TotalEnergies has signed production-sharing contracts for four exploration blocks offshore Liberia, the company said in a press release of September 17.

The LB-6, LB-11, LB-17 and LB-29 blocks cover a total area of around 12,700 sq km in the southern Liberia basin. They were awarded under the 2024 Direct Negotiation Licensing Round organized by the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Agency.

TotalEnergies’ work program includes acquiring a 3D seismic survey.

Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President, said the move supported the company’s strategy of diversifying into emerging oil-prone basins.

The blocks could potentially deliver large-scale discoveries, he added, that would lead to developments “leveraging the company’s proven expertise in deepwater operations.”

In the Ghanaian capital Accra, Eni, Vitol and Ghana National Petroleum Corp., as partners in the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) project, have signed a Memorandum of Intent with the Government on expanding oil and gas production.

They are considering increasing production capacity at OCTP via offshore and onshore upgrades; evaluation of new exploration opportunities; ties and new potential development of the Eban-Akoma field in Cape Three Points Block 4, following a declaration of commerciality announced in July.

The OTCP fields Sankofa Main, Sankofa East and Gye-Nyame, 60 km offshore western Ghana, contain Cenomanian oil, Campanian oil and gas bearing sands. All are connected to the FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor.