Smulders HSM to deliver compression module for ONE-Dyas' North Sea N05-A platform

The new compression module is designed to sustain gas output from the Dutch North Sea's N05-A Field as reservoir pressures decline, supporting the next phase of development.
Aug. 5, 2026
2 min read
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Why this news matters:

  • Compression is a common way to sustain production from maturing gas reservoirs, helping operators maximize recovery and extend field life. 

  • The project represents the next phase of development for the NO5-A Field, which began producing in 2025. 

  • NO5-A remains a notable North Sea project because it is powered by offshore wind energy, supporting lower-emissions gas production.

 

Courtesy Smulders HSM / ONE-Dyas
N05-A platform in the North Sea

The N05-A platform has been in operation since March 2025 and is the first offshore gas production platform in the North Sea to operate entirely on offshore wind-generated electricity. The Riffgat offshore wind farm is pictured in the background.

Project at a Glance: N05-A Gas Development

  • Operator: ONE-Dyas 
  • Location: Dutch North Sea 
  • Facility: N05-A gas production platform 
  • Startup: March 2025 
  • Current project: Installation of a new offshore compression module to help maintain production levels as reservoir pressures decline 
  • Contractors: Smulders HSM (lead), SPIE, Scaldis 
  • Low-emissions feature: Platform powered by electricity from Germany's Riffgat offshore wind farm, with emissions described by ONE-Dyas as close to zero

ONE-Dyas has commissioned Smulders HSM to fabricate a new compression module for integration at the N05-A gas production platform in the Dutch North Sea.

The same consortium delivered the platform, which produces gas from the N05-A Field, for the initial development.

Smulders HSM will manage the program with SPIE and offshore installation contractor Scaldis under an integrated delivery team, working closely with ONE-Dyas.

As reservoir pressures decline over time, compression systems help sustain gas flow rates and improve hydrocarbon recovery from producing fields.

The compression module, designed to help maintain production levels, will comprise two independent compression trains that will enable the platform to operate at two different pressure regimes, as field conditions change.

Its dimensions will be 27.2 x 15.0 x 15.0 m, with an estimated dry weight of 875 metric tons, and about 350 mt of structural steel.

According to Smulders HSM, the project is scheduled for completion in mid-2027.

The N05-A platform, which entered service in March 2025 and is the first offshore gas production platform in the North Sea powered entirely by offshore wind-generated electricity, supplied via a connection to the Riffgat offshore wind farm near Germany.

ONE-Dyas operates the N05-A development on behalf of the project partners. It claims emissions from the platform are close to zero.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Staff Writer / Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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