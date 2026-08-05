Smulders HSM to deliver compression module for ONE-Dyas' North Sea N05-A platform

ONE-Dyas has commissioned Smulders HSM to fabricate a new compression module for integration at the N05-A gas production platform in the Dutch North Sea.

The same consortium delivered the platform, which produces gas from the N05-A Field, for the initial development.

Smulders HSM will manage the program with SPIE and offshore installation contractor Scaldis under an integrated delivery team, working closely with ONE-Dyas.

As reservoir pressures decline over time, compression systems help sustain gas flow rates and improve hydrocarbon recovery from producing fields.

The compression module, designed to help maintain production levels, will comprise two independent compression trains that will enable the platform to operate at two different pressure regimes, as field conditions change.

Its dimensions will be 27.2 x 15.0 x 15.0 m, with an estimated dry weight of 875 metric tons, and about 350 mt of structural steel.

According to Smulders HSM, the project is scheduled for completion in mid-2027.

The N05-A platform, which entered service in March 2025 and is the first offshore gas production platform in the North Sea powered entirely by offshore wind-generated electricity, supplied via a connection to the Riffgat offshore wind farm near Germany.

ONE-Dyas operates the N05-A development on behalf of the project partners. It claims emissions from the platform are close to zero.