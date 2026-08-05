Smulders HSM to deliver compression module for ONE-Dyas' North Sea N05-A platform
Why this news matters:
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Compression is a common way to sustain production from maturing gas reservoirs, helping operators maximize recovery and extend field life.
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The project represents the next phase of development for the NO5-A Field, which began producing in 2025.
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NO5-A remains a notable North Sea project because it is powered by offshore wind energy, supporting lower-emissions gas production.
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