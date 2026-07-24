Petrobras-led Atapu 2 subsea project to link 18 wells to FPSO offshore Brazil

Allseas has contracted Vallourec to provide carbon steel seamless line pipes and thermal insulation coating for the Atapu 2 subsea production system in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The Petrobras-led Unitized ATAPU consortium is developing the project at the Atapu Field, 230 km offshore Rio de Janeiro, in 2,000-2,350 m water depth.

Eighteen wells will be connected via rigid risers to the P-84 FPSO, which is designed to produce up to 225,000 bbl/d as part of Atapu's second development phase.

Vallourec’s contract work scope includes the supply of 143 km of rigid risers and flowlines (about 19,000 t of bare line pipe). The company will manufacture the seamless line pipes at its Jeceaba mill in Brazil, and it will apply the associated thermal insulation coating in Serra, Espírito Santo, southeastern Brazil.

How Atapu 2 expands field production

Atapu 2 is expected to start production in 2029. Petrobras and its partners took FID on the project in May 2024.

Atapu 2 is the field's second development phase and represents an expansion of existing production.

The existing Atapu development has been producing since 2020 through the P-70 FPSO, which has a production capacity of 150,000 bbl/d. Atapu 2 will add a second production system, the P-84 FPSO, with capacity of 225,000 bbl/d, significantly expanding output from the field.

Four existing wells are expected to be rerouted from the P-70 FPSO to the new Atapu-2 development system, alongside new wells, according to a 2024 news release by partner Shell.