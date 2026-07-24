Petrobras-led Atapu 2 subsea project to link 18 wells to FPSO offshore Brazil
Why this news matters:
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Atapu 2 is part of the continued expansion of Brazil's prolific presalt production hub, one of the world's most important deepwater oil and gas provinces, with first production targeted for 2029.
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The subsea infrastructure will connect 18 wells to an FPSO, highlighting the scale of the development and Petrobras' ongoing investment in the Santos Basin.
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