Petrobras-led Atapu 2 subsea project to link 18 wells to FPSO offshore Brazil

Vallourec will supply 143 km of line pipe for the Petrobras-led Atapu 2 deepwater development in the Santos Basin.
Related To: 
July 24, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google

Why this news matters:

  • Atapu 2 is part of the continued expansion of Brazil's prolific presalt production hub, one of the world's most important deepwater oil and gas provinces, with first production targeted for 2029.

  • The subsea infrastructure will connect 18 wells to an FPSO, highlighting the scale of the development and Petrobras' ongoing investment in the Santos Basin.

 

Courtesy Vallourec
Vallourec to supply carbon steel seamless line pipes for Atapu 2 project

The seamless line pipes will be produced in Vallourec’s Jeceaba mill.

Project at a glance

  • Operator: Petrobras-led Unitized ATAPU consortium (65.7%)
  • Partners: Shell (16.7%), TotalEnergies (15%), Petrogal (1.7%) and PPSA (0.9%)
  • Project: Atapu 2
  • Location: Santos Basin, offshore Brazil
  • Distance from shore: 230 km offshore Rio de Janeiro
  • Water depth: 2,000-2,350 m
  • Development concept: 18 wells tied back to an FPSO
  • Current milestone: Subsea line pipe and coating contract awarded
  • Scope: 143 km of rigid risers and flowlines (about 19,000 t)

Allseas has contracted Vallourec to provide carbon steel seamless line pipes and thermal insulation coating for the Atapu 2 subsea production system in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The Petrobras-led Unitized ATAPU consortium is developing the project at the Atapu Field, 230 km offshore Rio de Janeiro, in 2,000-2,350 m water depth. 

Eighteen wells will be connected via rigid risers to the P-84 FPSO, which is designed to produce up to 225,000 bbl/d as part of Atapu's second development phase.

Vallourec’s contract work scope includes the supply of 143 km of rigid risers and flowlines (about 19,000 t of bare line pipe). The company will manufacture the seamless line pipes at its Jeceaba mill in Brazil, and it will apply the associated thermal insulation coating in Serra, Espírito Santo, southeastern Brazil.

How Atapu 2 expands field production

Atapu 2 is expected to start production in 2029. Petrobras and its partners took FID on the project in May 2024.

Atapu 2 is the field's second development phase and represents an expansion of existing production. 

The existing Atapu development has been producing since 2020 through the P-70 FPSO, which has a production capacity of 150,000 bbl/d. Atapu 2 will add a second production system, the P-84 FPSO, with capacity of 225,000 bbl/d, significantly expanding output from the field.

Four existing wells are expected to be rerouted from the P-70 FPSO to the new Atapu-2 development system, alongside new wells, according to a 2024 news release by partner Shell.

Contributors:

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production