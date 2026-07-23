Saipem sets down OMV Petrom's Neptun Deep gas platform offshore Romania
Why this news matters:
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Neptun Deep is one of Europe's largest natural gas developments and could strengthen Romania's domestic gas supply.
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Installation of the production platform marks a major milestone ahead of planned first gas in 2027.
Project at a glance
Operator: OMV Petrom
Project: Neptun Deep
Location: Romanian sector of the Black Sea
Fields: Domino and Pelican South
Water depths: ~1,000 m (Domino) and 125 m (Pelican South)
Infrastructure: Offshore production platform, subsea system, 160-km export pipeline and fiber-optic cable
Current milestone: Production platform installed
Target startup: 2027
Saipem has completed installation of the production platform for the OMV Petrom-operated Neptun Deep Gas Development project in the Romanian sector of the Black Sea.
Neptun Deep is estimated to contain about 100 Bcm of recoverable natural gas, making it one of the largest natural gas developments in the EU and a cornerstone of Romania's efforts to expand domestic gas production.
The work scope for the contract, awarded in 2023, comprised:
- Engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the platform;
- Subsea construction for the Domino and Pelican South gas fields, in 1,000 m and 125 m water depth respectively; and
- Laying of a 160-km, 30-inch offshore gas pipeline and a fiber-optic cable between the platform and the Romanian shore landfall.
For the pipelay, Saipem’s Castorone vessel managed the deepwater section and Castoro 10 handled the nearshore program.
The Saipem 7000 crane vessel first installed the 135-m-high, 7,500-mt+ jacket, one of the largest structures built to date at Saipem Offshore Construction’s yard in Arbatax, Sardinia.
Following transportation to the Black Sea, the jacket was lifted, upended, positioned and secured to the seafloor with eight steel piles, each more than 2 m in diameter.
The crane vessel then installed the 9,000-mt topside, also one of the largest modules ever fabricated at Saipem’s Karimun yard in Indonesia.
Once in operation, the fully automated and remotely controlled platform will send the fields’ processed gas through the 160-km pipeline to the coast.
OMV Petrom reported July 20 that six of the 10 development wells have now been drilled and completed. The company aims to start production next year.
The next priorities, OMV Petrom continued, would be connecting all the system components: drilling of the remaining production wells; installing and integrating the subsea infrastructure; connecting offshore facilities to the transport pipeline; and testing activities.
Key takeaway:
OMV Petrom's flagship Black Sea gas project has reached one of its biggest construction milestones ahead of first production next year.
About the Author
Jeremy Beckman
Editor, Europe
Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.