ABL to oversee Papua New Guinea's first offshore FSO installation

The contract terms cover marine warranty survey services (MWS) both offshore Papua New Guinea and at international locations to support the supply, transportation, installation, pre-commissioning and commissioning of associated equipment.

The FSO, which is the country's first offshore floating facility, will be moored at the Kumul Marine Terminal as part of the Kutubu Pipeline System. It will provide storage and offloading of liquid hydrocarbons, including crude oil and condensate, produced from various onshore fields, serving as a key export hub for the PNG Oilfields Project and helping extend the value of existing field and pipeline infrastructure. The associated gas will be directed to the PNG LNG Project.

According to project partner MISC, the FSO is being designed with a minimum storage capacity of 800,000 barrels and is scheduled for deployment in the first half of 2028.