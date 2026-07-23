ABL to oversee Papua New Guinea's first offshore FSO installation

Santos' PNG Oilfields Project is set to deploy Papua New Guinea's first FSO, a key export hub for crude oil and condensate from mature producing fields.
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July 23, 2026
2 min read
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Why this news matters:

  • Papua New Guinea's first FSO could help extend the economic life of mature producing fields by preserving export capacity and maximizing use of existing infrastructure.

  • The project highlights continued operator investment in brownfield oil and condensate developments, a strategy that can deliver new value from existing assets without requiring major greenfield infrastructure.

Illustration generated by Microsoft Copilot
rendering of FSO facility at offshore marine terminal

This AI-generated rendering depicts a floating storage and offloading (FSO) facility at an offshore marine terminal.

Project at a glance:

  • Operator: Oil Search (PNG) Ltd./Santos
  • Location: Kumul Marine Terminal
  • Facility: Floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit
  • Storage capacity: 800,000 barrels
  • Target deployment: First half of 2028
  • Purpose: Storage and export of crude oil and condensate from the PNG Oilfields Project

ABL, an Aqualis company, will provide services to Santos subsidiary Oil Search (PNG) Ltd. connected to a new FSO offshore Papua New Guinea for the PNG Oilfields Projects, the company reported earlier this week.

What are marine warranty survey services?

These services provide independent verification that offshore transportation and installation activities are conducted in accordance with accepted engineering, safety and risk-management standards.

The contract terms cover marine warranty survey services (MWS) both offshore Papua New Guinea and at international locations to support the supply, transportation, installation, pre-commissioning and commissioning of associated equipment.

The FSO, which is the country's first offshore floating facility, will be moored at the Kumul Marine Terminal as part of the Kutubu Pipeline System. It will provide storage and offloading of liquid hydrocarbons, including crude oil and condensate, produced from various onshore fields, serving as a key export hub for the PNG Oilfields Project and helping extend the value of existing field and pipeline infrastructure. The associated gas will be directed to the PNG LNG Project.

According to project partner MISC, the FSO is being designed with a minimum storage capacity of 800,000 barrels and is scheduled for deployment in the first half of 2028.

Courtesy PNG LNG Quarterly Environmental and Social Report, First-quarter 2012
installation vessel SEMAC 1 offshore Papua New Guinea

The offshore installation vessel SEMAC 1 works offshore Papua New Guinea in this 2012 image. ABL's current contract covers marine warranty survey services for a new FSO project at the Kumul Marine Terminal.

The PNG Oilfields Project is designed to sustain production from Papua New Guinea's mature oil fields while maximizing use of existing infrastructure. Santos has previously described the KPS FSO project as a key component of maintaining the long-term reliability of the country's liquids export system.

ABL’s MWS activities will include monitoring pipe load-out operations in India; load-out of coated pipe, spools and pipeline-end manifolds (PLEMs) at Batam, Indonesia; and flexible riser load-out in Newcastle, UK.

On site in Papua New Guinea, the company’s team will approve pipelaying and installation of the PLEMs, the FSO mooring installation, FSO hookup to mooring, and the flexible riser pull-in. Other company representatives will perform yard attendance in Indonesia. 

 “Our MWS role is essential to ensure that marine operations are carried out safely, in accordance with applicable regulations and industry standards, and with the appropriate level of risk mitigation measures in place,” said Sujith Mathew, engineering manager for ABL in Australia.

The Australia operation will lead the project, with support from offices in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the UK. The work scope is set to last into 2028.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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