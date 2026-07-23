ABL to oversee Papua New Guinea's first offshore FSO installation
Why this news matters:
-
Papua New Guinea's first FSO could help extend the economic life of mature producing fields by preserving export capacity and maximizing use of existing infrastructure.
-
The project highlights continued operator investment in brownfield oil and condensate developments, a strategy that can deliver new value from existing assets without requiring major greenfield infrastructure.
ABL, an Aqualis company, will provide services to Santos subsidiary Oil Search (PNG) Ltd. connected to a new FSO offshore Papua New Guinea for the PNG Oilfields Projects, the company reported earlier this week.
The PNG Oilfields Project is designed to sustain production from Papua New Guinea's mature oil fields while maximizing use of existing infrastructure. Santos has previously described the KPS FSO project as a key component of maintaining the long-term reliability of the country's liquids export system.
ABL’s MWS activities will include monitoring pipe load-out operations in India; load-out of coated pipe, spools and pipeline-end manifolds (PLEMs) at Batam, Indonesia; and flexible riser load-out in Newcastle, UK.
On site in Papua New Guinea, the company’s team will approve pipelaying and installation of the PLEMs, the FSO mooring installation, FSO hookup to mooring, and the flexible riser pull-in. Other company representatives will perform yard attendance in Indonesia.
“Our MWS role is essential to ensure that marine operations are carried out safely, in accordance with applicable regulations and industry standards, and with the appropriate level of risk mitigation measures in place,” said Sujith Mathew, engineering manager for ABL in Australia.
The Australia operation will lead the project, with support from offices in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the UK. The work scope is set to last into 2028.