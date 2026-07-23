Energean FPSO boosts liquids capacity as second processing train enters service offshore Israel

Energean reported that commissioning work has finished on the second oil train onboard the Energean Power FPSO, which is stationed over the Karish gas-condensate field offshore Israel.

Train 2 has expanded the vessel’s overall liquids processing capacity by roughly 72%, from 18,000 bbl/d to 31,000 bbl/d.

Liquids production has tested successfully at rates of up to 21,000 bbl/d.