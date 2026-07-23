Energean FPSO boosts liquids capacity as second processing train enters service offshore Israel
Energean reported that commissioning work has finished on the second oil train onboard the Energean Power FPSO, which is stationed over the Karish gas-condensate field offshore Israel.
Train 2 has expanded the vessel’s overall liquids processing capacity by roughly 72%, from 18,000 bbl/d to 31,000 bbl/d.
Liquids production has tested successfully at rates of up to 21,000 bbl/d.
Following completion of certain subsea tie-in activities associated with the Katlan Field development, further testing is planned next month at higher liquids production rates.
The company is targeting average commercial rates of 17,000 to 21,000 bbl/d over the second half of 2026.
Katlan is the next phase of development within Energean's offshore Israel portfolio and is expected to be tied back to the existing Karish infrastructure, leveraging available FPSO capacity rather than requiring a new production facility.