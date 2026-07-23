Energean FPSO boosts liquids capacity as second processing train enters service offshore Israel

Completion of commissioning on the Energean Power FPSO's second oil train has increased liquids processing capacity by more than 70%, with further production testing planned following subsea tie-ins at the Katlan Field.
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July 23, 2026
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Energean Power FPSO

Energean says commissioning of the second oil train on its Energean Power FPSO was safely completed on July 13. 

Why this news matters:

  • The second processing train gives Energean greater flexibility to monetize condensate and other liquids volumes alongside gas production from the Karish area.
  • The added capacity comes as Energean progresses the Katlan development, helping prepare the FPSO for increased throughput from future field tiebacks.

Energean reported that commissioning work has finished on the second oil train onboard the Energean Power FPSO, which is stationed over the Karish gas-condensate field offshore Israel.

Train 2 has expanded the vessel’s overall liquids processing capacity by roughly 72%, from 18,000 bbl/d to 31,000 bbl/d.

Liquids production has tested successfully at rates of up to 21,000 bbl/d.

Why does liquids capacity matter at a gas-condensate field?

While Karish is primarily a gas-producing asset, increased liquids-processing capacity allows Energean to capture and market more condensate and associated liquids, providing an additional revenue stream alongside natural gas sales.

Following completion of certain subsea tie-in activities associated with the Katlan Field development, further testing is planned next month at higher liquids production rates.

The company is targeting average commercial rates of 17,000 to 21,000 bbl/d over the second half of 2026.

Katlan is the next phase of development within Energean's offshore Israel portfolio and is expected to be tied back to the existing Karish infrastructure, leveraging available FPSO capacity rather than requiring a new production facility.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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