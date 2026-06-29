Fire under control on offshore Malaysia West Lutong platform

A fire reportedly sparked by a lightning strike on a Petronas-operated offshore platform in Malaysia was brought under control with no injuries or environmental impacts reported.
Related To: 
June 29, 2026
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Why this news matters:

  • The incident highlights the operational and safety risks that extreme weather events such as lightning can pose to offshore facilities, even when no injuries or environmental impacts occur.
  • With the fire now under control, attention will turn to the investigation findings and any lessons learned for offshore asset integrity and emergency response procedures.
  • The event underscores the importance of rapid incident management in mature producing regions, helping minimize disruption to personnel, production and the environment.

 

AI-generated illustration (created with Microsoft Copilot)
An AI-generated illustration depicts an offshore platform fire. The image is for illustrative purposes only and is not a photograph of the West Lutong Vent A platform or the June 2026 incident.

An AI-generated illustration depicts an offshore platform fire. The image is for illustrative purposes only and is not a photograph of the West Lutong Vent A platform or the June 2026 incident.

A fire onboard Vestigo Petroleum’s West Lutong Vent A (WLV-A) platform has been brought under control.

Vestigo, a subsidiary of PETRONAS Carigali, has been liaising with the authorities on the situation and has implemented precautionary steps to manage the risk of exposure.

Reportedly, lightning sparked a fire after striking a vent stack onboard the facility in the Baram Delta region, but the cause of fire remains under investigation.

There were no injuries or personnel affected, Petronas said in a news announcement, adding that there was no immediate threat to nearby communities or the environment.

The fire occurred at 2 p.m. on June 28.

Source: NST Online YouTube; Video published June 28, 2026

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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