Fire under control on offshore Malaysia West Lutong platform
Why this news matters:
- The incident highlights the operational and safety risks that extreme weather events such as lightning can pose to offshore facilities, even when no injuries or environmental impacts occur.
- With the fire now under control, attention will turn to the investigation findings and any lessons learned for offshore asset integrity and emergency response procedures.
- The event underscores the importance of rapid incident management in mature producing regions, helping minimize disruption to personnel, production and the environment.
A fire onboard Vestigo Petroleum’s West Lutong Vent A (WLV-A) platform has been brought under control.
Vestigo, a subsidiary of PETRONAS Carigali, has been liaising with the authorities on the situation and has implemented precautionary steps to manage the risk of exposure.
Reportedly, lightning sparked a fire after striking a vent stack onboard the facility in the Baram Delta region, but the cause of fire remains under investigation.
There were no injuries or personnel affected, Petronas said in a news announcement, adding that there was no immediate threat to nearby communities or the environment.
The fire occurred at 2 p.m. on June 28.
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