Fire under control on offshore Malaysia West Lutong platform

A fire onboard Vestigo Petroleum’s West Lutong Vent A (WLV-A) platform has been brought under control.

Vestigo, a subsidiary of PETRONAS Carigali, has been liaising with the authorities on the situation and has implemented precautionary steps to manage the risk of exposure.

Reportedly, lightning sparked a fire after striking a vent stack onboard the facility in the Baram Delta region, but the cause of fire remains under investigation.

There were no injuries or personnel affected, Petronas said in a news announcement, adding that there was no immediate threat to nearby communities or the environment.

The fire occurred at 2 p.m. on June 28.