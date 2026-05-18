BW Offshore restarts Barossa gas output, advances FPSO and floating wind pipeline

BW Offshore reported first-quarter operational updates highlighted by the resumption of gas production at the Barossa Field offshore Australia and continued momentum across its FPSO and floating wind project pipeline.

Barossa production restart

BW Offshore says gas production has resumed on the BW Opal at the Santos-operated Barossa Field in the Timor Sea.

Replacement of the compressor dry-gas seals was completed in March, but the temporary shutdown remained in force into April to complete cleaning of fouling in the heat exchanger trains.

Santos and BW Offshore are reviewing a recent root cause analysis of the fouling.

FPSO market outlook and project pipeline

Elsewhere, BW Offshore is progressing tenders for various FPSO newbuild and redeployment opportunities, including offshore Brazil and Mexico.

Growing energy demand continues to drive the need for new FPSO projects with long production profiles, low breakeven costs and reduced emissions, the company reported.

Increased project complexity and higher construction costs necessitates financial structures with significant day rate prepayments during the construction period for new lease and operation projects.

Some of the FPSO projects the company is monitoring look set to reach FID over the next 12 to 36 months.

Certain oil and gas companies may prefer to finance and own the new floaters, relying on FPSO specialists for the design, construction and installation scope, as well as operation and maintenance. BW Offshore said it can accommodate these requests.

Floating wind developments

BW Offshore, which holds a 68% stake in floating wind developer BW Ideol, also reported progress on offshore renewable projects.

Earlier this year, the three floating structures supporting wind turbines for the 30-MW Eolmed project in the Mediterranean Sea were connected to the French grid, delivering first power in April.

Technical testing continues ahead of final commissioning this month. In addition, the Fos3F project, pursuing a fabrication line for concrete floating foundations, has secured grants of EUR from the EU Innovation Fund and the French government.

Floating desalination concept

Finally, the BW Elara is progressing toward an investment decision for the first floating desalination system in early 2027.