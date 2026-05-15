Perenco revives gas production at Davy Field in North Sea

The company re-engineered the 1970's-designed facilities, adding a wind turbine for lower-emissions power generation.
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May 15, 2026
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Courtesy Perenco UK
Davy gas field in the North Sea

After more than five years since being shut-in, production from the Davy gas field in the southern North Sea has restarted.

Perenco UK has restored production from the Davy gas field in the UK southern North Sea, which had been shut-in for five years.

Davy was due to be decommissioned following several unsuccessful restarts in 2021, but the subsequent revival project led to Davy wells A3 and A5 both coming back online in late April through both platforms.

The field is now delivering 14 MMcf/d of gas to Perenco’s Bacton terminal on the Norfolk coast.

The restoration exercise involved a simplification from the original 1970's design and equipment upgrades, including installation of a wind turbine as the primary power source in place of diesel generation.

At the same time, Perenco has conducted partial decommissioning of non-productive wells with P&A operations on two platform wells and two subsea wells. 

Jo White, UK SNS general manager, said:, “Davy is set to continue to produce for several years to come, and to operate reliably and with lower opex following the recent work program.”

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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