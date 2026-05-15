Perenco revives gas production at Davy Field in North Sea

Perenco UK has restored production from the Davy gas field in the UK southern North Sea, which had been shut-in for five years.

Davy was due to be decommissioned following several unsuccessful restarts in 2021, but the subsequent revival project led to Davy wells A3 and A5 both coming back online in late April through both platforms.

The field is now delivering 14 MMcf/d of gas to Perenco’s Bacton terminal on the Norfolk coast.

The restoration exercise involved a simplification from the original 1970's design and equipment upgrades, including installation of a wind turbine as the primary power source in place of diesel generation.

At the same time, Perenco has conducted partial decommissioning of non-productive wells with P&A operations on two platform wells and two subsea wells.