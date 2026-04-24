North Sea Harding platform operations extended to 2027

Operator TAQA UK says the jackup platform, built for bp in the mid-1990s, has exceeded its projected design life.
April 24, 2026
Courtesy TAQA UK
Harding platform

TAQA UK reported that April 23 marked 30 years since first oil from the Harding platform.

TAQA UK has marked 30 years of oil production from the Harding Field platform in the UK central North Sea.

bp, the field’s original developer, commissioned the jackup platform, with a steel gravity base for storage.

In 2013 TAQA completed the acquisition of various UK North Sea E&P interests from bp. This included TAQA becoming operator of the Harding Field and associated production platform.

Harding was not expected to operate for much more than 20 years, but it will now remain in production until 2027. To date, it has produced more than 317 MMboe.

VIDEO:

Harding - A First Class Solution

From the bp archives, this video showcases the construction and assembly of the Harding platform, including interviews with the project leaders.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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