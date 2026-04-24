North Sea Harding platform operations extended to 2027

TAQA UK has marked 30 years of oil production from the Harding Field platform in the UK central North Sea.

bp, the field’s original developer, commissioned the jackup platform, with a steel gravity base for storage.

In 2013 TAQA completed the acquisition of various UK North Sea E&P interests from bp. This included TAQA becoming operator of the Harding Field and associated production platform.

Harding was not expected to operate for much more than 20 years, but it will now remain in production until 2027. To date, it has produced more than 317 MMboe.