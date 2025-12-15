Cenovus targets spring startup for West White Rose oil project offshore Newfoundland

In the Atlantic region, the anticipated 20,000 to 25,000 bbl/d includes input from the West White Rose Field development in the Jeane d’Arc Basin offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, which is set to deliver first oil in the spring.

Production will then ramp us as more wells are brought onstream.

Cenovus has budgeted $450 million to $500 million for offshore expenditure in 2026, some allocated to the drilling at West White Rose where the integrated drilling platform was installed earlier this year by Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit heavy-lift vessel.

The platform will be connected to the SeaRose FPSO at the White Rose Field to the east.