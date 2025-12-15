Cenovus targets spring startup for West White Rose oil project offshore Newfoundland

Production from the West White Rose Field could lift Cenovus Energy’s output in the Eastern Atlantic region to 25,000 bbl/d next year.
Dec. 15, 2025
West White Rose platform

The West White Rose platform transportation and installation was performed by Pioneering Spirit earlier this year. 

Cenovus Energy expects to produce 70,000 to 80,000 boe/d next year from its operations offshore Eastern Canada and Southeast Asia, according to the company's 2026 capital budget report.

West White Rose towout

Allseas performed the transport and single-lift installation of the 23,000-tonne integrated drilling platform to serve the White Rose Field expansion in the Jeanne d’Arc Basin offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

In the Atlantic region, the anticipated 20,000 to 25,000 bbl/d includes input from the West White Rose Field development in the Jeane d’Arc Basin offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, which is set to deliver first oil in the spring.

Production will then ramp us as more wells are brought onstream.

Cenovus has budgeted $450 million to $500 million for offshore expenditure in 2026, some allocated to the drilling at West White Rose where the integrated drilling platform was installed earlier this year by Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit heavy-lift vessel.

The platform will be connected to the SeaRose FPSO at the White Rose Field to the east.

