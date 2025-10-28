BW Energy, Petrobras advance offshore projects in Gabon and Búzios

BW Energy and Petrobras have issued offshore project updates in their latest results statement. These include development plans for the Dusssafu licenses in Gabon and capacity increases at two FPSOs operating in the Santos Basin.

BW Energy

BW Energy has started the execution phase for the MaBoMo Phase 2 development project in the Dussafu license offshore Gabon, the company said in a results update.

Four further production wells will likely be drilled from third-quarter 2026 onward. And planning continues for FID of the Bourdon discovery, involving three initial wells and a development cluster.

Elsewhere, the company has received the jackup rig that will be converted to a wellhead/drilling platform for the Maromba development in Brazil’s offshore southern Campos Basin.

Offshore Namibia, the semisub Deepsea Mira continues drilling the Kharas-1 appraisal well, which spud in mid-September.

Petrobras

Petrobras brought onstream seven new production wells in the Campos basin and four in the Santos basin in the quarter just passed, the company reported Oct. 24. On September 25, FPSO the Marechal Duque de Caxias on the Mero Field in the Libra Block (presalt Santos Basin) produced 200,000 bbl/d, 20 MMbbl/d above its nominal design capacity, with the agreement of the authorities.

Earlier this month, the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré, which started up in February at the Búzios Field, also exceeded its nominal design capacity, again with official authorization.

The output of 250 MMbbl/d is the largest for an oil-producing platform anywhere offshore Brazil, Petrobras added.

Mooring activities continue for P-78, the seventh Búzios FPSO, which will provide an oil processing capacity of 180 MMbbl/d and a gas compressing capacity of 7.2 MMcm/d. The company expects first oil later this year.