Well interventions boost gas output from Irish Sea Morecambe complex

Spirit Energy has conducted a series of interventions in the North Morecambe Field gas wells. Upgrades to a compressor have also improved gas throughput at the main offshore processing complex for the Morecambe fields.
Oct. 24, 2025
Courtesy Spirit Energy
Central Morecambe Platform offshore England

Central Morecambe Platform offshore England

Spirit Energy has completed a campaign to improve gas production from the North Morecambe Field in the East Irish Sea offshore northwest England.

The £20 million ($26.6 million) program was designed to potentially increase output at the Morecambe complex by 300,000 boe/year.

Serica’s operations, wells and project teams worked collectively to enhance performance of the North Morecambe DPPA platform via multiple interventions in the casings of five wells. These improved productivity, leading to higher gas rates.

The work followed an upgrade of the compressor on the central processing complex platform to lower pressure and increase gas production from South Morecambe as well as stimulation of certain wells to improve gas flow.

At the same time, preparations are continuing to eventually convert the North and South Morecambe fields into what Spirit claims would be the UK’s largest offshore carbon store, via its Morecambe Net Zero Peak Cluster project. Partners include four cement and lime producers.

In July, the UK’s National Wealth Fund pledged £28.6 million ($37.3 million) to support the project.

Related content:

ID 347256254 | A © John Krutop | Dreamstime.com
offshore infrastructure
dCarbonX and EnergyPathways are navigating regulatory processes to advance offshore energy storage.
Aug. 15, 2025
Courtesy https://morecambeandmorgan.com
Morecambe and Morgan map
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has agreed to take full ownership of the Morecambe offshore wind project from COBRA Group and Flotation Energy.
Feb. 26, 2025
Courtesy Spirit Energy
Spirit Energy has reached a major milestone for its Morecambe Net Zero project with the securing of a seismic survey vessel to undertake a scope of work in the East Irish Sea.
Spirit Energy has contracted Shearwater Geoservices to acquire and process a 3D seismic survey over the Morecambe Bay gas fields in the East Irish Sea.
March 12, 2024
Courtesy Kvitebjørn – Equinor
Sval Energi now holds a 19% interest in the Kvitebjørn gas and condensate field in the North Sea.
Sval Energi has completed its acquisition of Spirit Energy Norway from parent company Centrica for $1.026 billion.
June 1, 2022
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Market outlook: A new wave of growth is expected for the offshore wind industry
Case study: Sampling techniques and collaboration advanced offshore wind farm subsea investigations
2025 Offshore Brazil Regional Report
Sponsored