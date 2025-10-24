Well interventions boost gas output from Irish Sea Morecambe complex

Spirit Energy has completed a campaign to improve gas production from the North Morecambe Field in the East Irish Sea offshore northwest England.

The £20 million ($26.6 million) program was designed to potentially increase output at the Morecambe complex by 300,000 boe/year.

Serica’s operations, wells and project teams worked collectively to enhance performance of the North Morecambe DPPA platform via multiple interventions in the casings of five wells. These improved productivity, leading to higher gas rates.

The work followed an upgrade of the compressor on the central processing complex platform to lower pressure and increase gas production from South Morecambe as well as stimulation of certain wells to improve gas flow.

At the same time, preparations are continuing to eventually convert the North and South Morecambe fields into what Spirit claims would be the UK’s largest offshore carbon store, via its Morecambe Net Zero Peak Cluster project. Partners include four cement and lime producers.

In July, the UK’s National Wealth Fund pledged £28.6 million ($37.3 million) to support the project.