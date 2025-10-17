Equinor starts up presalt Bacalhau Field offshore Brazil

Equinor has started production from the Bacalhau Field in the Santos Basin presalt offshore Brazil.

Bacalhau is in the BM-S-8 and Carcará North blocks, in water depths of more than 2,000 m. Recoverable reserves are estimated at more than 1 Bboe, making this Equinor’s largest international offshore field development to date.

The Phase 1 development comprises 19 producer and injector wells, which will be brought online sequentially to ramp up and sustain production.

The FPSO, supplied and initially operated by MODEC, is 370 m long and 64 m wide, with an oil production capacity of 220,000 bbl/d and storage for 2 MMbbl. It is moored in a water depth of about 2,050 m using a spread mooring system supplied by SOFEC.