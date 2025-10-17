Equinor starts up presalt Bacalhau Field offshore Brazil

The development is the first in the Santos Basin presalt by an IOC, and it features an FPSO supplied by MODEC with combined-cycle gas turbines and other emissions reduction technologies.
Related To: 
Oct. 17, 2025
2 min read
Courtesy MODEC
Bacalhau FPSO

Bacalhau FPSO

Equinor has started production from the Bacalhau Field in the Santos Basin presalt offshore Brazil. 

Bacalhau is in the BM-S-8 and Carcará North blocks, in water depths of more than 2,000 m. Recoverable reserves are estimated at more than 1 Bboe, making this Equinor’s largest international offshore field development to date.

The Phase 1 development comprises 19 producer and injector wells, which will be brought online sequentially to ramp up and sustain production.

The FPSO, supplied and initially operated by MODEC, is 370 m long and 64 m wide, with an oil production capacity of 220,000 bbl/d and storage for 2 MMbbl. It is moored in a water depth of about 2,050 m using a spread mooring system supplied by SOFEC.

Photo by © OTC/Phil McCarten 2025
Alex Martinez presented the 2025 Heritage Award to Dr. Arun Duggal
Dr. Arun Duggal is being recognized for his expertise in global analysis, development and implementation of new technology for the station-keeping of floating offshore assets,...
May 6, 2025

According to MODEC, it is one of the largest FPSOs ever delivered to Brazil and the company’s ninth for the presalt province. It features the company’s M350 hull, said to provide enhanced topside capacity, greater storage than conventional VLCC tankers and a longer service life.

Also onboard are combined-cycle gas turbines, a technology said to reduce carbon intensity to about 9 kg/boe, and other abatement measures for flaring, processing, power generation and storage.

Following the initial production phase, Equinor intends to operate the Bacalhau facilities until end of the license period.

Petrobras discovered the field in 2012 with Equinor approved as new operator in 2016. According to the company, it is the first field in Brazil’s presalt to be developed by an international operator. 

Other partners are ExxonMobil Brasil, Petrogal Brasil (JV Galp/Sinopec) and Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA – Government Company, PSA Manager).

Courtesy Offshore
Executive Q&A with MODEC's Soichi Ide
MODEC's Soichi Ide provides insights into the future of FPSO design and operations, including the role of digitalization, AI, modular construction and decarbonization strategies...
Sept. 5, 2025
Sign up for Offshore eNewsletters

Related

Importance of FSRUs for a dynamic LNG market
Offshore wind measurements: How much is enough?
2025 Offshore Brazil Regional Report
Sponsored