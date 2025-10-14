Energean resumes Rospo Mare Field operations offshore eastern Italy

Energean is ramping up production from the Rospo Mare oil field in the Adriatic Sea, following a 10-month shutdown caused by a fire.
Related To: 
Oct. 14, 2025
Courtesy Energean LinkedIn
offshore Rospo Mare platform

Rospo Mare operated by Energean, one of Italy’s most important offshore crude oil fields is once again producing, with output expected to exceed 2,000 barrels per day, Energean reported

Energean Italy has restarted production from the offshore Rospo Mare Field, following a fire in January that led to a shutdown, according to the company's first-half 2025 results report

The field, 20 km from the coast of Termoli and Vasto in the Adriatic Sea, has a current crude production capacity of more than 2,000 bbl/d, and it is expected to remain in service beyond 2040.

Full production should be restored from all three platforms in the next three days, Energean added, following the receipt of required authorizations.

In January, the Italian Coast Guard responded to a fire aboard Rospo Mare B, an oil platform off the coast of Vasto on Italy’s Adriatic coast.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for Offshore eNewsletters

Related

Importance of FSRUs for a dynamic LNG market
Offshore wind measurements: How much is enough?
2025 Offshore Brazil Regional Report
Sponsored