Energean resumes Rospo Mare Field operations offshore eastern Italy

Energean Italy has restarted production from the offshore Rospo Mare Field, following a fire in January that led to a shutdown, according to the company's first-half 2025 results report.

The field, 20 km from the coast of Termoli and Vasto in the Adriatic Sea, has a current crude production capacity of more than 2,000 bbl/d, and it is expected to remain in service beyond 2040.

Full production should be restored from all three platforms in the next three days, Energean added, following the receipt of required authorizations.