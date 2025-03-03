EnerMech takes on pre-commissioning of fourth FPSO offshore Guyana

The FPSO is set to reach the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana later this year, where it will be installed at the Yellowtail Field.

EnerMech previously performed pre-commissioning campaigns for all three FPSOs currently producing on the ExxonMobil-operated block: Liza Destiny, Liza Unity and Prosperity.

Recently, the company also agreed to manage the Gas-to-Energy pipeline pre-commissioning project, which includes production from Liza Destiny and Liza Unity.

ONE GUYANA is designed to produce about 250,000 bbl/d of oil, with associated gas treatment capacity of 450 MMcf/d and water injection capacity of 300,000 bbl/d.

It will be spread-moored in 1,800 m of water, with onboard storage for about 2 MMbbl of crude oil.

EnerMech’s work scope covers offshore risers leak testing, gas injection riser de-watering, umbilical electrical and fiber-optic testing, along with the installation of interconnecting tubing and flushing and testing equipment on the ONE GUYANA FPSO.

EnerMech will be exhibiting at booth 709 at Offshore's Subsea Tieback event this week in Galveston, Texas.