Allseas to install offshore section of Prince Rupert gas export pipeline

Western LNG has selected Allseas to install the offshore section of the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) pipeline, a key component of the planned Ksi Lisims LNG export project on Canada's Pacific coast.
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July 31, 2026
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Why this news matters:

  • The award advances a critical piece of infrastructure needed to move western Canadian natural gas to global LNG markets through the proposed Ksi Lisims LNG development. 

  • The project adds to a growing pipeline of major gas export developments on Canada's west coast, where new LNG capacity is expected to increase demand for offshore engineering and construction services.

Courtesy Allseas
Sandpiper pipelay barge

The Sandpiper is a fully automated anchor-positioned pipelay barge designed for shallow-water construction operations.

Western LNG has contracted Allseas to install the subsea section of the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) pipeline offshore northwest Canada.

The subsea pipeline will form the final offshore link in a roughly 700-km transmission system designed to transport Canadian natural gas to the proposed Ksi Lisims LNG export terminal near British Columbia's border with Alaska, where the gas would be processed and exported to international markets.

Project at a glance:

  • Project: Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT)
  • Length of transmission system: ~700 km
  • Offshore section: ~50 km
  • Pipe sizes: 36 in. and 48 in.
  • Destination: Ksi Lisims LNG export terminal
  • Offshore installation: 2029
  • Contractor: Allseas
Courtesy Allseas
Drone photo of the Allseas Solitaire vessel


Allseas' pipelay vessel Solitaire is scheduled to install the offshore section of the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission pipeline in 2029.

 

Under the contract, Allseas will lay about 50 km of 36-inch and 48-inch concrete-weight coated pipeline, connecting the onshore transmission system to a planned floating LNG facility on Pearse Island.

Offshore installation is scheduled for 2029. Allseas plans to deploy its pipelay vessel Solitaire and support vessel Sandpiper to execute the campaign in water depths ranging from nearshore environments to about 450 m.

Work will include shore crossings, shore pull-ins, above-water tie-ins, trenching, route stabilization, and pre- and post-lay span rectification.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Staff Writer / Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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