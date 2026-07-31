Allseas to install offshore section of Prince Rupert gas export pipeline

Under the contract, Allseas will lay about 50 km of 36-inch and 48-inch concrete-weight coated pipeline, connecting the onshore transmission system to a planned floating LNG facility on Pearse Island.

Offshore installation is scheduled for 2029. Allseas plans to deploy its pipelay vessel Solitaire and support vessel Sandpiper to execute the campaign in water depths ranging from nearshore environments to about 450 m.

Work will include shore crossings, shore pull-ins, above-water tie-ins, trenching, route stabilization, and pre- and post-lay span rectification.