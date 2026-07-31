Allseas to install offshore section of Prince Rupert gas export pipeline
Why this news matters:
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The award advances a critical piece of infrastructure needed to move western Canadian natural gas to global LNG markets through the proposed Ksi Lisims LNG development.
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The project adds to a growing pipeline of major gas export developments on Canada's west coast, where new LNG capacity is expected to increase demand for offshore engineering and construction services.
Western LNG has contracted Allseas to install the subsea section of the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) pipeline offshore northwest Canada.
The subsea pipeline will form the final offshore link in a roughly 700-km transmission system designed to transport Canadian natural gas to the proposed Ksi Lisims LNG export terminal near British Columbia's border with Alaska, where the gas would be processed and exported to international markets.
Under the contract, Allseas will lay about 50 km of 36-inch and 48-inch concrete-weight coated pipeline, connecting the onshore transmission system to a planned floating LNG facility on Pearse Island.
Offshore installation is scheduled for 2029. Allseas plans to deploy its pipelay vessel Solitaire and support vessel Sandpiper to execute the campaign in water depths ranging from nearshore environments to about 450 m.
Work will include shore crossings, shore pull-ins, above-water tie-ins, trenching, route stabilization, and pre- and post-lay span rectification.