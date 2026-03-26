Strohm to deliver composite pipes jumpers for deepwater oil project offshore Sabah

Strohm will supply two insulated thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) carbon fiber PA12 (CF/PA12) TCP production jumpers to an unnamed operator offshore eastern Malaysia.

The two large bore 7-inch ID TCP jumpers will be used for oil production at a field extension project 120 km offshore Sabah in a water depth of 1,350 m. They are due to be installed in 2027.

Strohm will provide the two insulated jumpers and ancillaries to EPCI contractor Dynamic Ocean.

TCP, as a non-metallic, corrosion-resistant pipe, is said to exhibit strong resistance to fatigue-based failures due to the carbon fibers.

Strohm claims the technology, which can be installed using small multi-purpose vessels, can cut offshore installation costs by up to 30%.