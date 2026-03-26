Strohm to deliver composite pipes jumpers for deepwater oil project offshore Sabah

The field extension development is in 1,350 m of water and 120 km offshore.
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March 26, 2026
Courtesy Strohm
Thermoplastic composite pipe

TCP manufacturer Strohm has been awarded a contract to supply two insulated carbon fibre PA12 (CF/PA12) TCP production jumpers for a Southeast Asian operator.

Strohm will supply two insulated thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) carbon fiber PA12 (CF/PA12) TCP production jumpers to an unnamed operator offshore eastern Malaysia.

The two large bore 7-inch ID TCP jumpers will be used for oil production at a field extension project 120 km offshore Sabah in a water depth of 1,350 m. They are due to be installed in 2027.

Strohm will provide the two insulated jumpers and ancillaries to EPCI contractor Dynamic Ocean.

TCP, as a non-metallic, corrosion-resistant pipe, is said to exhibit strong resistance to fatigue-based failures due to the carbon fibers.

Strohm claims the technology, which can be installed using small multi-purpose vessels, can cut offshore installation costs by up to 30%.

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Courtesy Strohm
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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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