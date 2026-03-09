Lamprell lands subsea pipeline work with ONGC, EPCI offshore wind MoU with RTE

Lamprell has advanced offshore infrastructure with ONGC's PRP-IX project and secured a wind transmission memorandum of understanding (MoU).
March 9, 2026
ONGC has commissioned Lamprell to provide services for the Pipeline Replacement Project PRP-IX offshore western India.

The work scope covers replacement and laying of about 285 km of subsea pipelines across ONGC’s Western offshore fields, Mumbai High, Neelam and Heera, Bassein and Satellite fields, with associated topside modification works at multiple offshore platforms.

Lamprell CEO Ian Prescott said, “PRP-IX is a technically demanding project that builds on our in-house engineering, project management and marine capabilities.”

More recently, Lamprell signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RTE International for collaboration on future offshore wind EPCI high-voltage transmission system wrap opportunities.

The project entails engineering, procurement, construction and installation activities for high-voltage export cable systems that connect offshore wind farms to onshore power grids.

Under the MoU, Lamprell and RTE said they will combine their expertise across offshore structures, subsea installation and high-voltage transmission systems to pursue integrated solutions for future offshore wind projects.

