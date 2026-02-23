Aramco contracts Saipem to construct Safaniya trunkline offshore Saudi Arabia

Aramco has awarded Saipem a new EPCI contract covering work on the Safaniya oil field offshore Saudi Arabia, under the two parties’ long-term agreement.

Saipem will engineer and install a 48-inch trunkline, featuring a 65-km offshore section and a 12-km onshore portion, along with associated subsea facilities.

The company will allocate construction vessels currently active in the region for the offshore operations.

Fabrication activities will take place at the 500,000-sq-m yard of Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators in Dammam. This is a limited liability partnership formed in 2007 between Taqa Al-Rushaid for Marine Works Co. and Saipem international.