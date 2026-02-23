Aramco contracts Saipem to construct Safaniya trunkline offshore Saudi Arabia

The 65-km, 48-inch trunkline will be fabricated in Dammam, with Saipem vessels performing the subsequent offshore installation.
Related To: 
Feb. 25, 2026
Courtesy Saipem
Castorone vessel completed trunkline installation

The Castorone vessel completed trunkline installation of Scarborough Energy Project in Australia in October 2024.

Courtesy TAQA
TAQA Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid offshore fabrication work

Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators Co. is a limited liability partnership between Taqa Al-Rushaid for Marine Works Co. Ltd. and Saipem international BV. The company’s primary objective is to fabricate offshore structures and components at King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam.

Aramco has awarded Saipem a new EPCI contract covering work on the Safaniya oil field offshore Saudi Arabia, under the two parties’ long-term agreement.

Saipem will engineer and install a 48-inch trunkline, featuring a 65-km offshore section and a 12-km onshore portion, along with associated subsea facilities.

The company will allocate construction vessels currently active in the region for the offshore operations.

Fabrication activities will take place at the 500,000-sq-m yard of Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators in Dammam. This is a limited liability partnership formed in 2007 between Taqa Al-Rushaid for Marine Works Co. and Saipem international.

Exclusive content:

Courtesy DeepOcean
DeepOcean pipeline inspection
This annual report provides an in-depth analysis of the offshore subsea sector, highlighting market outlooks, technological advancements and key industry projects shaping 2026...
Feb. 11, 2026
ID 94513725 © Thomas Carpenter | Dreamstime.com
oil and gas operations offshore Egypt
The Middle East offshore sector is undergoing a dynamic transformation, driven by innovation, strategic reinvestment and evolving market demands.
Oct. 29, 2025
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Subsea raw water injection at Buzios tackling topside constraints and driving recovery offshore Brazil
Opinion: Oil and gas/vessel marine casualty regulatory enforcement is changing