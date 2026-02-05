Worley overseeing three main phases of North Sea hydrogen pipeline development

Worley is providing EPC management services to support the planned AquaDuctus offshore hydrogen pipeline in the German North Sea.

This is part of the AquaVentus initiative to help develop Europe’s future hydrogen infrastructure.

AquaDuctus, a GW-scale development, is a planned large-diameter pipeline that will offer access to green hydrogen produced from offshore wind farms and other future interconnecting pipelines across the North Sea. It will transport the hydrogen to mainland Europe.

Worley’s scope of work covers project development (Phase 1), planning (Phase 2) and execution (Phase 3).

The company will perform engineering, permitting, inspections, documentation review, schedule and cost monitoring; and supervision and management of engineering, procurement, EPC, and commissioning contractors.

It will have support from StreamTec Solutions, which is leading the permitting scope and providing specialized knowledge of offshore construction and materials.