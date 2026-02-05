Worley overseeing three main phases of North Sea hydrogen pipeline development

The proposed AquaDuctus pipeline offshore northern Germany could be connected to other green hydrogen production sites elsewhere in the North Sea.
Related To: 
Feb. 5, 2026
ID 435164505 © Holger Iggena | Dreamstime.com
offshore wind operations

Worley says the pipeline will enable green hydrogen producers, particularly those linked to offshore wind, to transport hydrogen from offshore production sites to the European mainland.

Worley is providing EPC management services to support the planned AquaDuctus offshore hydrogen pipeline in the German North Sea.

This is part of the AquaVentus initiative to help develop Europe’s future hydrogen infrastructure.

AquaDuctus, a GW-scale development, is a planned large-diameter pipeline that will offer access to green hydrogen produced from offshore wind farms and other future interconnecting pipelines across the North Sea. It will transport the hydrogen to mainland Europe.

Worley’s scope of work covers project development (Phase 1), planning (Phase 2) and execution (Phase 3).

The company will perform engineering, permitting, inspections, documentation review, schedule and cost monitoring; and supervision and management of engineering, procurement, EPC, and commissioning contractors.

It will have support from StreamTec Solutions, which is leading the permitting scope and providing specialized knowledge of offshore construction and materials.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production
Extending subsea tiebacks with OTEC provides a sustainable option for deepwater marginal fields