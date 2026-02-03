Shallow-water gas pipeline project offshore Taiwan underway

CPC Corp. Taiwan has staged a ceremony to signal the start of the Yongan–Tongxiao 2 (YT2) offshore natural gas pipeline project.

According to Allseas, which is jointly responsible for engineering, procurement and construction with Boskalis, the 232-km, 36-inch gas pipeline will be one of the longest installed in shallow waters. It will run in parallel to the existing YT1 line.

Allseas’ work scope covers the offshore pipeline installation and pre-commissioning, including pre-lay installation of concrete mattresses. The company will deploy its two pipelay vessels, Solitaire and Sandpiper, for the campaign.

Boskalis will manage nearshore and offshore activities such as the landfalls, trenching, backfilling and protection of pipeline and cable crossings.

Offshore activity will start in 2027. The completed pipeline will connect the Yongan LNG terminal in southwest Taiwan with the Tongxiao LNG transfer station in the northwest.