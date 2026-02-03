Shallow-water gas pipeline project offshore Taiwan underway

The Allseas/Boskalis consortium will install the 232-km Yongan-Tonxiao-2 pipeline, landfalls and onshore conections.
Feb. 3, 2026
Courtesy Allseas
YongAn and TungHsiao (YT2) Offshore pipelay

Allseas' Solitaire and Sandpiper offshore pipelaying vessels will install a 232-km, 36-inch natural gas pipeline in 2027 connecting YongAn and TungHsiao. The company says this is one of the longest shallow-water pipelines ever installed.

CPC Corp. Taiwan has staged a ceremony to signal the start of the Yongan–Tongxiao 2 (YT2) offshore natural gas pipeline project.

According to Allseas, which is jointly responsible for engineering, procurement and construction with Boskalis, the 232-km, 36-inch gas pipeline will be one of the longest installed in shallow waters. It will run in parallel to the existing YT1 line.

Allseas’ work scope covers the offshore pipeline installation and pre-commissioning, including pre-lay installation of concrete mattresses. The company will deploy its two pipelay vessels, Solitaire and Sandpiper, for the campaign.

Boskalis will manage nearshore and offshore activities such as the landfalls, trenching, backfilling and protection of pipeline and cable crossings.

Offshore activity will start in 2027. The completed pipeline will connect the Yongan LNG terminal in southwest Taiwan with the Tongxiao LNG transfer station in the northwest.

