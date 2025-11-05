Allseas wins US Gulf pipeline work; Brazilian riser and flowline contracts

Shell Pipeline Company has contracted Allseas to install the new 150-km, 24-in. Rome oil export pipeline in the US Gulf.

This will extend from Shell’s Green Canyon 19 (GC-19) platform to the Louisiana coast. Shell Pipeline Company awarded the contract on behalf of Amberjack Pipeline Company, its joint venture with Chevron Pipe Line Company.

Allseas’ workscope for the pipeline will include engineering, procurement and installation. The automatically positioned anchor barge Sandpiper will lay the nearshore section in 2027, with the DP vessel Solitaire handling the deepwater section in 2028.

The Rome pipeline is part of a broader program to expand and upgrade US Gulf export infrastructure. Allseas previously managed the Amberjack Debottleneck Project execution in 2016.

In Brazil, Petrobras has asked Allseas to install rigid risers and flowlines for the Atapu-2 development in the pre-salt Santos basin, 230 km offshore Rio de Janeiro.