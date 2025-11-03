Energean pitches subsea Israel-Cyprus gas pipeline

Energean has proposed a new subsea gas pipeline to the governments of Cyprus and Israel.

This would take gas produced at the FPSO Energean Power in the deepwater Israeli sector directly to Cyprus.

The announcement followed Energean’s signing of a Letter of Intent with Cypriot industrial conglomerate Cyfield to potentially supply gas to the latter’s planned power generation facility in the Mari area of Larnaca in southern Cyprus.

Energean would design, construct, own and operate the new pipeline.

The agreement with Cyfield and the pipeline project are both subject to the approval of the two countries’ governments.

Energean claims the new interconnection between Israel and Cyprus would diversify Cyprus’ gas supply sources, improving energy security; promote cleaner power generation through replacing oil-based fuels with natural gas; and strengthen regional co-operation, contributing to the development of an East Mediterranean energy corridor.