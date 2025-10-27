IOOC updates progress on offshore Abuzar pipeline developments

Pipelay should start shortly at the Abuzar Field offshore Iran, with coating operations for the new pipelines recently completed.
Related To: 
Oct. 27, 2025
ID 7877033 © Vincent Giordano | Dreamstime.com
Map: Persian Gulf offshore Iran

Iranian Offshore Oil Co. (IOOC) says coating operations have finished at Bandar Mahshar for new pipelines for the Abuzar oil field in the Persian Gulf.

Company spokesperson Ahmadreza Rasti told Shana News Agency that operations are now continuing at the Khorramshahr yard. Preparations, he added, are ongoing to equip a specialized pipe-lay vessel for the offshore installation, managed by Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Co. 

Following a leak last year, which caused production to be temporarily shut in, a replacement pipeline has also been repaired and restored in recent months, allowing oil transmission capacity to increase.

Exclusive content:

ID 21832818 © Look67 | Dreamstime.com
Offshore supply vessel supporting offshore oil and gas operations
The Middle East offshore supply vessel (OSV) market is characterized by strong demand, tight supply and an aging fleet. Major players dominate regional markets, but fragmentation...
Oct. 16, 2025
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore pipelay projects underway in 2025
Emergency repair systems reinforce the future of subsea pipelines
2025 Offshore Brazil Regional Report
Sponsored