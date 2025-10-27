IOOC updates progress on offshore Abuzar pipeline developments

Iranian Offshore Oil Co. (IOOC) says coating operations have finished at Bandar Mahshar for new pipelines for the Abuzar oil field in the Persian Gulf.

Company spokesperson Ahmadreza Rasti told Shana News Agency that operations are now continuing at the Khorramshahr yard. Preparations, he added, are ongoing to equip a specialized pipe-lay vessel for the offshore installation, managed by Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Co.

Following a leak last year, which caused production to be temporarily shut in, a replacement pipeline has also been repaired and restored in recent months, allowing oil transmission capacity to increase.