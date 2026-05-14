TotalEnergies, EGAS team up for exploration offshore western Egypt

TotalEnergies has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co. (EGAS) to explore a large area offshore northwest Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea.
The MoU is said to provide the basis for technical cooperation, including initial exploration and subsurface evaluations.
“This agreement will support the assessment of Egypt’s deep offshore exploration potential,” said Nicola Mavilla, senior vice president of exploration at TotalEnergies.
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