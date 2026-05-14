TotalEnergies, EGAS team up for exploration offshore western Egypt

The two parties have entered an MoU for the acreage in the Mediterranean Sea, starting with technical studies.
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May 14, 2026
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Courtesy TotalEnergies
Map of Mou offshore Egypt exploration area

TotalEnergies has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co. (EGAS) to explore a large area offshore northwest Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea.

The MoU is said to provide the basis for technical cooperation, including initial exploration and subsurface evaluations.

“This agreement will support the assessment of Egypt’s deep offshore exploration potential,” said Nicola Mavilla, senior vice president of exploration at TotalEnergies.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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