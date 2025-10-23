Offshore magazine to sponsor NOIA Safety in Seas Awards

Washington, D.C. - The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) today announced that Offshore, published by EndeavorB2B, is the new sponsor of the NOIA Safety in Seas (SIS) Awards. Originally established in 1978, the SIS Awards recognize individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to improving safety in the offshore energy industry.

Since 2014, NOIA has presented two distinct Safety in Seas Awards each year:

The Culture of Safety Award honors overall organizational commitment to safety, recognizing companies that have demonstrated remarkable, measurable, and sustained safety performance over a prolonged period.

The Safety Practice Award highlights specific technologies, practices, or projects with direct and demonstrable impacts on improving safety in offshore operations.

The winners are selected by an independent judging panel of offshore safety experts.

“The Safety in Seas Awards celebrate and recognize the companies and individuals who are taking safety to the next level across the offshore energy industry,” said Erik Milito, NOIA President. “Safety a core value for the industry. It doesn’t matter the technology, the project, or the region, safety is universal. Through innovation, leadership, and collaboration, our industry wants to ensure our offshore workforce returns home safely while protecting the environment and helping to deliver the energy that lifts America. Partnering with Offshore allows the industry to showcase these achievements and provide a pathway for collaboration and learning for the whole industry.”

"Offshore safety and the ongoing efforts to uphold high safety standards are of great importance to the readers of Offshore," said Diana Smith, Executive Vice President, Water & Energy at EndeavorB2B. "We are proud to partner with the National Ocean Industries Association in supporting these prestigious annual awards that recognize the industry's unwavering commitment to safety."

Past Winners

A full list of previous Safety in Seas Award winners can be found here.

Looking Ahead

The 2026 Safety in Seas Awards competition will open in a few weeks and will be open to all NOIA members in good standing.

About the Safety in Seas Awards

NOIA has held the Safety in Seas Awards competition since 1978 to recognize those who contribute to improving the safety of life in the offshore energy industry.

About Offshore

Offshore is the leading source of timely, actionable and relevant news and technical content for the offshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries. It delivers the content to a global audience through digital platforms and in-person events. Please visit www.offshore-mag.com.

About NOIA

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) represents and advances a dynamic and growing offshore energy industry, providing solutions that support communities and protect our workers, the public and our environment.