North Sea drillfloor injury under investigation

Havtil (the Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority) is investigating an injury to a crew member onboard the Deepsea Nordkapp semisubmersible drilling rig, owned and operated by Odfjell Drilling.

The incident, which occurred in the North Sea on Oct. 9, resulted in a person being struck in the upper body as drilling equipment was being lifted. After receiving first aid, the individual had to be transported onshore by SAR helicopter for further treatment.

Late last month, Havtil started an investigation into another Odfjell rig incident that occured on Sept. 23. The incident occurred on the Deepsea Bollsta mobile facility during plugging of a subsea well on the Equinor-operated Troll Field. The work led to water and gas flow onto the drill floor and into the shaker room. The facility was automatically shut down and the crew on board mustered in line with procedure. The well was then isolated. That investigation includes Equinor, Odfjell Drilling and Baker Hughes.

In other news, in the Norwegian Sea, Havtil has authorized Equinor consent to undertake modifications at the Åsgard production complex to connect production from the Berling Field development to the Åsgard B platform.