ANCAP grants Chevron additional year for Uruguay offshore exploration program
Why this news matters:
-
The extension keeps Chevron's Uruguay exploration program on track as the company evaluates one of the most closely watched frontier offshore basins in South America, where recent discoveries in neighboring Namibia have heightened interest in analogous Atlantic margin plays.
-
Completion of the remaining 3D seismic work will help determine whether AREA OFF-1 advances toward exploration drilling, which would be a key milestone for assessing Uruguay's offshore hydrocarbon potential
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates