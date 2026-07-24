ANCAP grants Chevron additional year for Uruguay offshore exploration program

Chevron has secured a one-year extension for the initial exploration period of the AREA OFF-1 block offshore Uruguay, allowing additional 3D seismic acquisition and evaluation work to support a future drilling decision.
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July 24, 2026
2 min read
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Why this news matters:

  • The extension keeps Chevron's Uruguay exploration program on track as the company evaluates one of the most closely watched frontier offshore basins in South America, where recent discoveries in neighboring Namibia have heightened interest in analogous Atlantic margin plays. 

  • Completion of the remaining 3D seismic work will help determine whether AREA OFF-1 advances toward exploration drilling, which would be a key milestone for assessing Uruguay's offshore hydrocarbon potential

 

Courtesy TGS
TGS Performed 3D Reprocessing Project Offshore Uruguay in 2022

Marine seismic vessels acquire the subsurface data needed to evaluate offshore exploration prospects. Chevron and partner Sintana Energy are currently advancing a 3D seismic program on the AREA OFF-1 Block. A TGS marine acquisition vessel is pictured; the company has previously conducted seismic work offshore Uruguay.

Project at a glance

  • Block: AREA OFF-1
  • Basin: Punta del Este Basin 
  • Location: Offshore Uruguay
  • Distance offshore: 100-150 km
  • Acreage: 14,557 sq km 
  • Water depth: 50-1,000 m (some sources cite 80-1,000 m) 
  • Operator: Chevron
  • Partner: Sintana Energy
  • Development: One-year extension of initial exploration sub-period
  • New expiration date: Aug. 23, 2027
  • Current activity: 3D seismic acquisition and interpretation
  • Next milestone: Completion of second seismic phase in Q4 2026
  • Objective: Support exploration well decision-making

Uruguay’s regulator ANCAP has agreed to Chevron’s request to suspend the initial exploration sub-period of the AREA OFF-1 Block offshore Uruguay for one year.

It will now expire on Aug. 23, 2027. Chevron’s partner Sintana Energy reported July 21 the extension reflects the time taken for environmental authorization of the AREA OFF-1 3D seismic acquisition campaign.

AREA OFF-1 covers about 14,557 sq km in the Punta del Este Basin, roughly 100-150 km offshore Uruguay, in water depths ranging from about 50 m to 1,000 m.

Offshore Uruguay has attracted growing interest from international operators in recent years due to perceived geological similarities with the conjugate margins offshore Namibia and South Africa. All seven of the country's offshore blocks have now been awarded under exploration and production contracts, with operators advancing seismic programs and planning exploration drilling.

After authorization came through in early 2026, the initial phase of seismic acquisition was completed prior to the end of April. The second phase is due to start in the fourth quarter.

Sintana explained that acquisition, processing and interpretation of all the planned 3D seismic data is essential for optimizing the exploration well drilling decision.

The company also issued an update on an expression of interest submitted by its subsidiary Challenger Energy Group last year for the award of an offshore hydrocarbon exploration permit in the North Argentine Basin (CAN - 200).

Last week Decree 590/2026 was published in the Official Gazette of the Argentine Republic. This instructs the National Secretariat of Energy to call for an International Public Tender based on Challenger Energy's expression of interest.

Challenger plans to participate in this process.

Courtesy Sintana Energy
Uruguay offshore asset map by Sintana Energy

Chevron operates Uruguay's AREA OFF-1 block, a 14,557-sq-km exploration license in the Punta del Este Basin where partners Chevron (60%) and Sintana Energy (40%) are advancing a 3D seismic program to support future drilling decisions.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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