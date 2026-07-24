TGS launches seismic reprocessing projects offshore Canada and Norway
Why this news matters:
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New imaging may help operators better assess drilling opportunities in the Orphan Basin as Newfoundland and Labrador seeks renewed exploration investment.
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Advances in seismic processing are helping geoscientists evaluate areas previously obscured by volcanic rocks, potentially expanding the prospect inventory in the Norwegian Sea.
TGS has also embarked on its Atlantic Margin South Reprocessing project, covering an area of more than 23,000 sq km in the Norwegian Sea.
Parts of the Norwegian Sea remain underexplored because extensive volcanic rock sequences can distort seismic imaging, making it difficult to accurately map underlying reservoir structures.
The data will undergo a comprehensive pre-stack depth migration (PSDM) flow to address imaging issues related to intrusive and extrusive volcanic rocks. Tools deployed will include machine learning-based de-noising, adaptive de-multiple, and dynamic matching elastic FWI (DM-eFWI).
Early processed products should be made available later in the current quarter followed by the seamless full integrity volume available in second-quarter 2027.