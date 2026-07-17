DUG Technology to reprocess legacy seismic over two permits offshore the Philippines

With a $1.45 million investment, Tetragon and partners seek to enhance data quality using supercomputing technology, supporting future appraisal, development, and potential drilling activities offshore the Philippines.
Related To: 
July 17, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
Courtesy Tetragon Energy
Map: Permits SC-80 (PDA-2) and SC-81 (PDA-3) in the Sulu Sea

Th map highlights the location of permits SC-80 (PDA-2) and SC-81 (PDA-3) in the Sulu Sea, offshore Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Philippines.

Why this news matters

  • Tetragon is upgrading legacy seismic data over permits that already contain 470 Bcf of discovered gas, making the project a potentially important step toward future appraisal and development activity offshore the Philippines.
  • The reprocessing campaign could help identify additional prospects and attract farm-in partners, reducing exploration risk ahead of potential drilling.
Courtesy Tetragon Energy Ltd.
3D seismic survey location

Permits SC-80 and SC-81 in the Sulu Sea contain two undeveloped gas discoveries and are the focus of the planned seismic reprocessing program.

Tetragon Energy, operator of the SC-80 and SC-81 permits, has contracted DUG Technology to reprocess seismic data over the blocks offshore the Philippines.

Other partners are Sunda Energy, Philodrill and PXP Energy.

The workscope applies to four existing 3D seismic surveys purchased by Tetragon and some 2D surveys.

Tetragon and its partners have been tracking down and exporting the data tapes to Perth, where they have been copied onto modern media. 

The partners have committed to spend $1.45 million on the reprocessing over the next year to improve data quality and increase confidence in identified prospects.

Tetragon says the four 3D surveys cover more than 4,000 sq km and were originally acquired between 2005 and 2013 at an estimated cost of about $20 million. The company plans to use modern supercomputing technology to improve imaging quality and better define exploration targets.

SC-80 and SC-81 contain two undeveloped gas discoveries with gross contingent resources estimated at 470 Bcf of gas and 5 MMbbl of condensate. Tetragon believes structures identified on the seismic surveys could indicate additional prospectivity similar to discoveries elsewhere in the Circum-Borneo region. 

Tetragon is a Triangle Energy spin-out and began trading on the ASX earlier this month following an A$4 million (US$2.7 million) IPO.

Contributors:

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Case study: Delivering a 3 million‑lb landing string for 20k ultradeepwater operations