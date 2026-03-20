Aker BP trialling Distributed Acoustic Sensing offshore Norway

Aker BP is working on a project to qualify Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) technology as an alternative to ocean bottom seismic monitoring for its fields offshore Norway.

With DAS, the company explained, fiber optic cables already on the seafloor could serve as dense networks of seismic sensors. By sending light signals through the cables, the technique can detect microscopic deformations in the fiber and convert these to seismic measurements.

The result is a continuous receiver system that follows the cable’s position on the seafloor or in wells.

Use of DAS this way to collect seismic data offshore, the company points out, would avoid the need to install thousands of sensors on the seabed.

Demand is growing for more cost-effective subsurface monitoring on the Norwegian continental shelf, it adds, to support both continued development of mature fields and carbon storage and geothermal energy, all of which will require more frequent reservoir monitoring.

Aker BP has performed various R&D trials to qualify the DAS technology as commercially practical for subsurface monitoring.

These started at the Ula field in the North Sea in 2022, where a single fiber optic cable was used to collect fiber optic data, with the results compared with conventional 2D seismic. In the Poseidon experiment the following year, the company investigated how acquisition geometry and cable response might impact imaging of the subsurface.

The most advanced tests took place during 2024 and 2025 at the Edvard Grieg field in the Utsira High region of the North Sea. In this case, the team used various fiber cables on the seabed and in the wells to acquire fiber optic data from the field.