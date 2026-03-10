bp, SOCAR team up to develop pseudo-3D seismic data for offshore Caspian basin

bp and SOCAR signed an agreement late last month to collaborate on seismic and well studies to improve their understanding of geology of the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian basin.

They plan to jointly conduct a seismic study that will deploy technologies to create a regional pseudo‑3D seismic volume by matching and merging 2D and pseudo-3D seismic datasets of various vintages.

It will be the first project of its type offshore Azerbaijan, bp added, with the ensuing pseudo‑3D seismic volume expected to improve regional geological interpretation through reducing reliance on individual 2D seismic lines.

It should also enable basin‑scale 3D mapping, leading to better understanding of exploration potential and helping to de-risk future exploration plays across the Caspian basin.

SOCAR will provide bp with 2D seismic lines, well data and geological samples, while bp will take care of seismic processing and laboratory analyses of the samples.

The pseudo‑3D seismic data will be delivered by an experienced contractor with advanced technical capability and a proven track record in applying this technology, bp reported.

Dan Sparkes, bp’s vice president of subsurface, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, said the initiative would enhance both parties’ understanding of the Caspian basin, which is distinguished by its unique geological characteristics.

“Our collaboration brings together SOCAR’s deep basin knowledge and bp’s global strengths in integrating basin and play understanding through advanced seismic technologies," Sparkes added. “Supported by bp’s experience in delivering large‑scale seismic projects worldwide, we will apply innovative methods, including machine learning and high‑performance computing, to create and analyze this extensive dataset.”