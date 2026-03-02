TGS, Shearwater Geo acquiring 3D surveys offshore Nigeria

TGS announces Nigeria Laide multi-client 3D survey
TGS has started acquisition of the Nigeria Laide multi-client 3D survey, in partnership with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and SeaSeis Geophysical.
The 11,700-sq-km survey area is within the Outer Fold & Thrust Belt of the eastern Niger Delta. TGS is deploying its GeoStreamer dual-sensor system, long offsets, wide tow and a triple-source configuration.
This combination should deliver modern broadband seismic data that supports full-integrity PSTM and Q-PSDM through Elastic FWI-driven velocity model building, the company explained.
In turn, that should help address the complex geological challenges of exploration in the deepwater eastern Niger Delta, including stacked toe‑thrust structures, elongate anticlines, inner fold-and-thrust-belt geometries, and shale diapirs/mud volcanoes.
Shearwater advances global seismic jobs with 2D, 3D and 4D campaigns
Shearwater is also shooting an industry-funded 3D multi-client survey offshore Nigeria. The SW Duchess vessel started data acquisition in late January, the company revealed in a quarterly results review.
Elsewhere, the SW Empress transferred in November from a 2D survey offshore West Africa to Brazil for a third season of wide-tow multi-client acquisition over the Pelotas Basin, in partnership with Searcher Seismic. The industry-funded campaign should conclude early in April.
Early this year, the SW Tasman started work on a two-month 4D ocean-bottom node (OBN) contract at a Shell-operated field offshore Sabah.
Also in January 2026, ExxonMobil awarded Shearwater a five-month 3D survey offshore Trinidad and Tobago. The Amazon Warrior started data acquisition in February, deploying Isometrix streamer technology. Data acquisition commenced in February.
Another recent contract award from Eni is a two-month 3D seismic acquisition contract in the Timor Sea, which should get underway late next month.
Offshore India, the Oceanic Sirius and SW Bly have been acquiring a combined seven-month 2D and 3D survey for Oil India. Following a streamer incident on SW Bly during the 3D phase, Shearwater mobilized the Oceanic Vega to support the survey during the first quarter.
Shearwater has completed a deepwater 4D OBN reservoir surveillance program for ExxonMobil offshore Guyana, and in late October, the SW Tasman and the Pearl node platform were mobilized for what the company claims was the first deepwater OBN project offshore Ghana, with the SW Gallien serving as the source vessel.
The Tullow Oil-commissioned contract finished in early January.
Looking ahead, Shearwater said recent discussions with its clients are focused increasingly on reserve replacement, following years of underinvestment. This will mean increased investment in marine seismic acquisition, processing and imaging.
Shearwater added that ExxonMobil contracting the Amazon Warrior for 3D seismic acquisition within a few months of gaining new acreage offshore Trinidad and Tobago showed that demand can be actioned quickly.