TGS, Shearwater Geo acquiring 3D surveys offshore Nigeria

TGS and Shearwater Geoservices are advancing multi‑client and proprietary campaigns across several basins. TGS has kicked off its Nigeria Laide 3D survey using broadband acquisition technologies designed to tackle the eastern Niger Delta’s complex deepwater geology, while Shearwater continues to execute a high-volume slate of 2D, 3D and 4D programs from West Africa to Brazil, Asia-Pacific and the Caribbean.

New awards from ExxonMobil, Eni and others, coupled with accelerating interest in reserve replacement, signal rising operator appetite for high‑resolution subsurface imaging as the 2026 survey season intensifies.

TGS announces Nigeria Laide multi-client 3D survey

TGS has started acquisition of the Nigeria Laide multi-client 3D survey, in partnership with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and SeaSeis Geophysical.

The 11,700-sq-km survey area is within the Outer Fold & Thrust Belt of the eastern Niger Delta. TGS is deploying its GeoStreamer dual-sensor system, long offsets, wide tow and a triple-source configuration.

This combination should deliver modern broadband seismic data that supports full-integrity PSTM and Q-PSDM through Elastic FWI-driven velocity model building, the company explained.

In turn, that should help address the complex geological challenges of exploration in the deepwater eastern Niger Delta, including stacked toe‑thrust structures, elongate anticlines, inner fold-and-thrust-belt geometries, and shale diapirs/mud volcanoes.