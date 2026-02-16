DUG Technology and Searcher Seismic collaborate to upgrade offshore Sarawak 3D data

DUG Technology and Searcher Seismic have signed an agreement to perform multi-client 3D seismic data reprocessing offshore East Sarawak, Malaysia.

Work is due to start shortly, with final results expected to be available from early 2027.

DUG will reprocess more than 60 legacy 3D surveys over an area of up to 45,000 sq km from original field data, using modern FWI imaging and pre-stack imaging workflows to generate one seamless 3D seismic volume.

The ensuing dataset should help E&P companies to better assess the remaining hydrocarbon potential in and around existing fields and infrastructure in this prolific producing region, DUG added.