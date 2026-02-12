TGS underway with ultradeepwater 2D survey offshore Angola

TGS’ Ramform Victory has started acquiring 12,600 line km of seismic data for the company’s new Ultra Profundo 2D survey offshore Angola.

The acquisition should take about 100 days to complete, with fast-track products available for viewing this summer.

Full data processing should conclude in second-quarter 2027.

This is the first 2D multi-client survey over Angola’s ultradeepwater areas since 2015, TGS claimed. The focus is on a little explored region.

It will provide long-offset seismic data to support imaging of complex presalt and top-salt structures and basin floor channel systems.